Disney Channel Introduces First Lesbian Couple On Popular Kids' Show

The Disney Channel introduced its first-ever lesbian couple on the family series “Good Luck Charlie” on Sunday.

In the groundbreaking episode, parents Amy and Bob Duncan set up a playdate for their preschool-age daughter, Charlie, and one of her new friends who, it turns out, has two mothers.

A spokesperson for the network said the episode was “developed to be relevant to kids and families around the world and to reflect themes of diversity and inclusiveness.”

When Miley Cyrus got wind of the news, the former “Hannah Montana” Disney star tweeted: “I commend Disney for making this step into the light of this generation. They control…so much of what kids think! Life isn’t bright sets & wardrobe & kids becoming superstars! This is INSPIRING.”

But not everyone is happy about the show’s new plot line.

Conservative group One Million Mums, which tried to get Ellen DeGeneres fired as JC Penney’s spokeswoman, urged parents to boycott the show because of the content.

The organisation posted on its website, “Just because something may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn’t make it morally correct. Disney should stick to entertaining instead of pushing an agenda. Disney decided to be politically correct versus providing family-friendly programming.”

“Families tuning in to watch a children’s network may encounter a premature discussion on sexual orientation that is completely uncalled for,” added the group.

Watch the episode intro below:

