Disney Chairman Makes Movie Debut

With all of the belt-tightening going on at major studios, the director of Disney’s upcoming Race to Witch Mountain may have stumbled upon a smart fiscal strategy when he chose not to cast a professional actor for the small part of a train driver whose locomotive crashes after it gets caught in “alien crossfire.” Instead, the director gave the part to Disney chairman Dick Cook.

Ok, it might not have been fiscal discipline that inspired the choice so much as director Andy Fickman wanting to make an inside joke based on the fact that Cook started his career with the company as a monorail and steam locomotive driver at Disneyland in 1970. But still, we doubt Disney had to pay its chairman for his brief appearance in one of the studio’s films.

In fact, we’re all in favour of more cameos from Disney execs. We’d love to see Bob Iger as a cab driver in the studio’s summer romantic comedy The Proposal. He could still be edited in; someone get on that.

After all, Fickman’s raving about the experience of working with Cook: “There’s nothing like directing a guy who could end your career on the spot,” he said. He jokingly added, “He was a pleasure to work with, though – except for the drinking.”

