Disney's new CEO is selling his $3.5 million home on 20 acres in California — see inside

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Bob Chapek became Disney’s CEO in February, replacing longtime CEO Bob Iger.

Chapek is selling his Ventura County, California, estate, listed at $US3.5 million.

The house has reportedly been on the market for about a year.

Bob Chapek just became the CEO of Disney, and he might be looking for a new home to go with his new role.

Chapek was named Bob Iger’s successor at Disney on February 25. His Ventura County, California estate is now for sale, asking $US3.49 million. The 27-year veteran of Disney’s home has been on the market for over a year, according to realtor.com.

The home in Camarillo, California, is designed like a resort inspired by the Italian Renaissance. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and consists of 6,000 square feet on the 20-acre property.

The property at 13723 Nightsky Drive is listed with Erin Pohl of Coldwell Banker Realty.

See inside here.

The home is in the Lexington Hills development in Ventura County.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Iron gates and stone stone pillars topped with carriage lanterns open to the private road.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Within the gated development, the home has extra privacy.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The home itself is inspired by the Italian Renaissance, according to listing agent Erin Pohl.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

A stucco exterior contributes to the Mediterranean feel.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Palm trees line the entryway to the house.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Walk through large French doors in the arched entryway.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Inside, the foyer has an iron and glass chandelier.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

A stone alcove in the foyer can hold art or a display table.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The hallway from the foyer is the main artery of the house.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Step down from the main hallway into the living room.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

A two-sided raised hearth fireplace and built-in bookcase are the focal point of the room.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The room also has sliding glass to the loggia.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The central fireplace separates the dining room from the living room.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The dining room has the other side of the same fireplace, plus a built-in wine storage wall.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Next to the living room, the dining room also has another set of glass doors with outdoor access.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Next is the family room, which is open to the kitchen and bar which Pohl calls “the heart of this home.”

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Slab granite and pillars make the large living area cohesive.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The wine cellar is also set off this area.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Stonework and iron gates add an old-world feel.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The large centre island is two-level, with one side for eating breakfast, while the other is set up for food preparation with a sink.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The wet bar also has an island with a sink.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The same granite continues across the kitchen and wet bar countertops.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The kitchen has custom cabinets and professional-quality appliances.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Finally, the space also houses the morning room, with a five-sided window overlooking the patio.

Back through the main hallway…

Back through the main hallway…

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

…the owner’s suite is also located on the main floor, with wood floors and a tray ceiling.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The suite has a sitting area and fireplace, and access to a private patio.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The three-sided fireplace is visible from the bedroom and sitting area.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Stone archways lead off the bedroom into the master bathroom and walk-in closet.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The bathroom has a large double vanity, a separate water closet, and bidet, plus cabinets for storage.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

A deep soaking tub is surrounding by stone walls and columns.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The open shower has a stone bench, two shower-heads, and a window.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Outside is the large patio attached to the master suite.

It has room for a covered day bed…

It has room for a covered day bed…

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

…and a spa overlooking the hillside views.

Upstairs, there are more bedrooms.

Upstairs, there are more bedrooms.

The house has five additional bedrooms.

The house has five additional bedrooms.

Each has an en-suite bathroom.

Each has an en-suite bathroom.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

An Old Hollywood-inspired home theatre is a highlight of the home.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Like a movie theatre, the second row of chairs is even slightly elevated.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The house has everything, even a well-stocked home gym.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Portions of the 20-acre property closest to the house are finely landscaped.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Patios overlook the hillside, which is planted with vegetables and fruit trees.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The outdoor kitchen has a refrigerator and a built-in barbecue.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

A table and couches provide outdoor seating.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

Another spa sits above the pool, which is shaded by palm trees.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The multi-level pool area has plenty of places for seating.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

The pool looks particularly stunning lit up at night.

Erin Pohl Bob Chapek house.

