Disney CEO Bob Iger shares 7 of his favourite books

Disney CEO Bob Iger has presided over a historic time at the company, which has seen big pickups like Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm (and “Star Wars” with it).

During Iger’s tenure, Disney’s stock is up over four times, according to Variety.

In a new interview with Variety, Iger looks back at his career — from his first job as a weatherman and a feature reporter to climbing the rungs of the media business — and toward a future where he has to hand over the reins. But tucked at the very end is a hidden gem: Iger’s reading list.

Here are seven of Iger’s recent favourites:

'Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS' by Joby Warrick Anchor Amazon description: 'In a thrilling dramatic narrative, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Joby Warrick traces how the strain of militant Islam behind ISIS first arose in a remote Jordanian prison and spread with the unwitting aid of two American presidents. Drawing on unique high-level access to CIA and Jordanian sources, Warrick weaves gripping, moment-by-moment operational details with the perspectives of diplomats and spies, generals and heads of state, many of whom foresaw a menace worse than al Qaeda and tried desperately to stop it. Black Flags is a brilliant and definitive history that reveals the long arc of today's most dangerous extremist threat.' 'The Wright Brothers' by David McCullough Simon & Schuster Amazon description: 'The #1 New York Times bestseller from David McCullough, two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- the dramatic story-behind-the-story about the courageous brothers who taught the world how to fly -- Wilbur and Orville Wright.' 'Born to Run' by Bruce Springsteen Simon & Schuster Amazon description: 'Over the past seven years, Bruce Springsteen has privately devoted himself to writing the story of his life, bringing to these pages the same honesty, humour, and originality found in his songs.' 'Tenth of December: Stories' by George Saunders Random House Amazon description: 'Writing brilliantly and profoundly about class, sex, love, loss, work, despair, and war, Saunders cuts to the core of the contemporary experience. These stories take on the big questions and explore the fault lines of our own morality, delving into the questions of what makes us good and what makes us human.' 'Between the World and Me' by Ta-Nehisi Coates Spiegel & Grau Amazon description: 'In a profound work that pivots from the biggest questions about American history and ideals to the most intimate concerns of a father for his son, Ta-Nehisi Coates offers a powerful new framework for understanding our nation's history and current crisis. Americans have built an empire on the idea of 'race,' a falsehood that damages us all but falls most heavily on the bodies of black women and men -- bodies exploited through slavery and segregation, and, today, threatened, locked up, and murdered out of all proportion. What is it like to inhabit a black body and find a way to live within it? And how can we all honestly reckon with this fraught history and free ourselves from its burden?' '100 Deadly Skills: The SEAL Operative's Guide to Eluding Pursuers, Evading Capture, and Surviving Any Dangerous Situation' by Clint Emerson Touchstone Amazon description: 'A hands-on, practical survival guide from retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson -- adapted for civilians from actual special forces operations -- to eluding pursuers, evading capture, and surviving any dangerous situation.' 'Tender Is the Night' by F. Scott Fitzgerald Scribners Amazon description: 'Set on the French Riviera in the late 1920s, Tender Is the Night is the tragic romance of the young actress Rosemary Hoyt and the stylish American couple Dick and Nicole Diver. A brilliant young psychiatrist at the time of his marriage, Dick is both husband and doctor to Nicole, whose wealth goads him into a lifestyle not his own, and whose growing strength highlights Dick's harrowing demise.'

