Disney cancels all cruises for the rest of the month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Disney Cruise Line cancelled all trips for the rest of the month as a precaution against coronavirus, the company announced Friday.

The virus was declared a pandemic by The World Health Organisation on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump restricted most travel into the US from Europe later that day.

Disney says customers are receiving refunds or credit for the cancellation and staff members are continuing to get paid.

More than 15 cruise trips won’t be sailing this month after Disney Cruise Line decided to cancel all four ships’ voyages for the rest of the month as a precaution against the coronavirus,Disney announced Friday.

The company is taking precautions for the health of customers and staff members in the wake of the coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic by The World Health Organisation Wednesday.

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, Disney Cruise Line has decided to suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020, through the end of the month,” Disney said in the release. “This precautionary measure applies to all four of Disney’s cruise ships.”

The company is giving customers the option of credit to rebook their trips or receiving a full refund. As for crew and cast members on the ships, they will receive payment during the cancellation.

“While we know this decision may be disappointing, the health and wellbeing of our guests is of the greatest importance,” the announcement continued. “We are equally committed to the wellbeing of our incredible crew members who live and work aboard our ships and on Castaway Cay. During the suspended operations, Disney Cruise Line will continue to compensate our Crew Members and shoreside Cast Members.”

Other cruise lines including Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises cancelled operations until May. Two Princess ships were quarantined with more than 700 confirmed cases between them and one Viking passenger contracted the virus.

