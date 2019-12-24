Disney released its darkest collection of merch yet, and it's inspired by Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast'

Courtesy of Disney Parks This Belle of the Ball Bronze collection is one of Disney’s darkest ones yet.

Disney released a dark new colour collection called Belle of the Ball Bronze.

The collection features ears, accessories, apparel, and home decor.

Items from the new collection are available at the Shop Disney online store, and in select Disney parks worldwide.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In celebration of fan-favourite film “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney has released a new colour collection – Belle of the Ball Bronze.

The line of merchandise, which made its official global debut this month, is filled with dark colours and metallic bronze accents.

Here are some of the best pieces you can buy.

The Belle of the Ball Bronze Minnie Mouse Ear Headband puts a twist on those classic ears.

Courtesy of Disney Parks They are covered in sequins.

The black sequined ears with a Belle of the Ball Bronze metallic bow sit on top of a sequined headband that’s lined with non-slip fabric so you can comfortably wear this all day long.

Price: $US29.99

The Belle of the Ball Bronze T-Shirt is the perfect souvenir to wear during your trip to one of the parks.

Courtesy of Disney Parks You can wear it year-round, too.

This shirt features a bronze Minnie bow with a glitter logo. It has a boxy cut, ribbed deep-scoop neckline, and hi-low shirttail hem.

You can get this T-shirt with either the Disneyland or Walt Disney World theme, and it’s available online as well as at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Price: $US39.99

The Belle of the Ball Bronze Spirit Jersey will bring a bit of pixie-dust magic to your wardrobe.

Courtesy of Disney Parks The bottom is edged with sparkles.

Like most other spirit jerseys, this one features puffed ink on the back and a tiny metallic “D – Est. 1971” icon on the chest.

The scattered glittering pixie dust that comes up from the bottom of the top gives this pullover spirit jersey a magical touch.

This garment comes in either a Disneyland or Walt Disney World theme and is available online, at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or Disneyland Paris.

Price:

$US64.99

Stay cosy in the Belle of the Ball Bronze Hooded Long Sleeve T-Shirt.

Courtesy of Disney Parks It has an ombre design.

The dip-dye wash with contrast stitching gives a fashionable twist to this comfy heathered-jersey knit.

This piece also comes in two different themes – Disneyland or Walt Disney World – and is available as both of those resorts as well as online.

Price: $US44.99

Get comfortable in these Belle of the Ball Bronze Leggings.

Courtesy of Disney Parks The leggings are covered in Mickey heads from top to bottom.

These comfy stretch leggings feature a metallic Mickey head pattern. The wide elastic waistband is perfect for a long day spent walking around the park, running errands, or just hanging out.

Price:

$US39.99

This Belle of the Ball Bronze Minnie Mouse Mini Backpack by Loungefly is a dreamy accessory.

Courtesy of Disney Parks It matches most looks.

Made in collaboration with Loungefly, this adorable faux-leather backpack features its very own mouse ears, sequined bow, front-zip pouch, double-zipper main compartment, and adjustable shoulder straps.

With a top-carry handle and side slip pockets, this backpack is perfect to bring to the park with you or to use as a souvenir long after your trip.

Price: $US90

Hold just the necessities with the Belle of the Ball Bronze Minnie Mouse Wristlet.

Courtesy of Disney Parks It’s small enough to easily bring with you around the parks.

Another adorable accessory from a collaboration with Loungefly, this wristlet is perfect for any Disney fan.

This small bag is shaped like a mini backpack and features sequined mouse ears and a sparkling shell. The detachable wrist strap and faux-leather loop help make this accessory even more functional.

Price:

$US40.00

Your favourite new holiday decoration could be the Mickey Mouse Icon Drop Ornament.

Courtesy of Disney Parks This glass ornament seems timeless.

Add some Disney magic to your holiday decorations with this glass ornament.

Faceted gem studs, glitter stripes, golden cap, satin ribbon, and of course the Belle of the Ball Bronze finish make this a timeless piece.

Price: $US25.99

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.