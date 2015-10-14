The future of Disney animation is drawings that literally come to life

Disney’s future, like its past, is in creating memorable and iconic characters on paper that come to life through the magic of animation.

Unlike Disney’s past, however, its future is an even more literal version of that concept. Like so:



Pretty incredible, right?

That’s the magic of “augmented reality.” The folks at Disney’s research division are working with augmented reality technology to make drawings literally come to life. They’re using an app on a standard, consumer-grade tablet, and a normal colouring book coloured with normal crayons.

You, or a child, or whoever, colours in the character on the page and the app does the rest of the work of bringing that drawing to life. So you colour in your drawing:



And it comes to life as you go:



In three dimensions, no less!



And you’re not even limited to a flat surface — these guys will go where you want them to:



And yes, they will dance for you too! Like so:



Check out the full video of this amazing technology in action, right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

