Disney: Our Theme Parks Are Doing Great

Yesterday Citi’s Jason Bazinet downgraded Disney to “sell”, arguing that the company’s theme park business is softening. The call struck a nerve with investors, who knocked DIS down as much as 4%, and with Disney officials, who brought out CFO Thomas Staggs in advance of next week’s earnings call to tell everyone that things are just fine. We hope he’s right, as that business should correlate fairly well with the economy as a whole.

Earlier: Citi: Recession Huring Disney

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.