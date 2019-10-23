The lavish budgets of Disney and Apple's upcoming original TV shows make 'Game of Thrones' look frugal

Apple ‘See’

TV budgets are rising as the streaming war heats up.

Disney is reportedly spending as much as $US25 million an episode for its Disney Plus Marvel TV shows.

Apple is reportedly spending $US15 million an episode for two of its upcoming series, “The Morning Show” and “See.”

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said prices for competitive shows have increased by 30% since last year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was considered one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, but its high budget is starting to look prosaic as the streaming war heats up.

The hit show’s final season cost $US15 million an episode, or $US90 million for the six-episode season, according to Variety. But that was for the closing season of one of the most impactful TV shows in history.

Compare that to the $US25 million an episode (according to The Hollywood Reporter) that Disney will spend on its Marvel TV shows for its upcoming streaming platform, Disney Plus, and “Game of Thrones” suddenly starts to look frugal.

READ MORE: We compared Netflix’s top assets to new rivals like Disney Plus and HBO Max as the streaming battle heats up

TV budgets have ballooned in the age of streaming. Netflix’s high-budget shows, “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” cost $US10 million and $US8 million per episode, respectively, according to Variety. Amazon paid $US250 million for the rights to “Lord of the Rings” alone, according to THR.

And it’s not just original programs. Companies are dropping hundreds of millions of dollars on popular content like “Friends” and “The Office” and snatching them away from Netflix.

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said in an earnings call last week that prices for competitive shows have increased by 30% since last year due to intense bidding wars.

Below are five upcoming TV projects that highlight how much companies are spending on original content:

“The Mandalorian” (Available November 12 on Disney Plus)

What it costs: Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “The Mandalorian” cost “around $US100 million” to produce during the Vanity Fair Summit on Tuesday. At eight episodes, that makes each episode’s budget around $US12.5 million.

Description: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. ‘The Mandalorian’ is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

READ MORE: Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ TV series, ‘The Mandalorian,’ cost $US100 million to make – but its Marvel shows cost even more

“See” (Available November 1 on Apple TV Plus)

Apple

What it costs: “See” will cost $US240 million for two seasons ($US120 million a season or $US15 million an episode), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Description: “‘See’ takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss – the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see – who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader.”

“The Morning Show” (Available November 1 on Apple TV Plus)

Apple

What it costs: The series will cost $US150 million a season ($US300 million for the two seasons already ordered), or $US15 million an episode for 20 episodes, according to Bloomberg. Stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were paid $US2 million an episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Description: “‘The Morning Show’ explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the mine field of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, ‘The Morning Show’ is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.”

READ MORE: Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ will reportedly be one of the most expensive TV series in history, costing $US150 million per season

Marvel TV shows (Disney Plus)

Disney/Marvel Studios

What they cost: Three of the Disney Plus shows spinning out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Hawkeye” – will cost “as much as $US25 million per episode,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Variety had previously reported that the shows would be six to eight episodes long, so each series could cost between $US150 million and $US200 million.

When they will be available: “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” will premiere in fall 2020, “WandaVision” in spring 2021, and “Hawkeye” in fall 2021.

READ MORE: Disney Plus’ Marvel TV shows will reportedly cost up to $US25 million an episode. Here’s how that compares to TV’s most expensive series.

“Lord of the Rings” (Amazon Prime Video)

New Line Cinema

What it costs: Amazon paid $US250 million just for the rights to “Lord of the Rings” according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR reported that Amazon struck a deal for a five-season commitment to the series, which it said is “expected to cost north of $US1 billion” after production and marketing costs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.