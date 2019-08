It’s official!

A “Frozen” sequel is definitely happening.

Disney announced “Frozen 2” is in the works.

Variety reported the news.

The 2013 movie has grossed over $US1.2 billion at theatres, making it the highest-grossing animated picture of all time.

More to come …

