We finally know what the 'Finding Nemo' sequel will be about

Disney/Pixar ‘Finding Dory’ will be in theatres June 17, 2016.

After 10 years, we’ll finally get a sequel to one of the most beloved Pixar movies, “Finding Nemo.”

Disney and Pixar announced new details about “Finding Dory” at its annual fan convention D23 Friday evening.

The sequel will reunite Dory (Ellen Degeneres) and Marlin (Albert Brooks) as the two search for answers to her past trying to find the answers to questions including, “What can she remember? Who are her parents? And where did she learn to speak Whale?”

In addition, Disney and Pixar announced Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy will join the cast voicing Dory’s parents.

Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, and Kaitlin Olson will also lend their voices to new characters including Hank the octopus, Bailey the beluga whale, and Destiny the wale shark, respectively.

Hayden Rolence will join as the new voice of Nemo.

“Finding Nemo” and “Wall-E” director Andrew Stanton will return for the sequel.

Here’s the fist new picture Disney and Pixar released for the new film featuring Dory and Hank the Octopus.

“Finding Dory” will be in theatres June 17, 2016.

