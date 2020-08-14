Disney is selling adaptive Halloween costumes and wheelchair covers inspired by 'Incredibles 2' and 'Cinderella'

- Disney released its first line of adaptive Halloween costumes for kids on Monday.
- The adaptive options available for purchase right now include an “Incredibles 2” suit, a Buzz Lightyear costume, and a Cinderella dress.
- Disney also created wheelchair cover sets inspired by Cinderella’s coach and the Incredimobile, which are both available for preorder at the time of writing.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Disney is continuing to make kids’ costume dreams come true.
On Monday, shopDisney.com released its first line of adaptive costumes for $US50.
The options currently available include a red suit inspired by “Incredibles 2,” a Buzz Lightyear costume, and a Cinderella dress, all of which are sold in sizes ranging from small to extra-large.
According to the product descriptions, the costumes were designed with stretchy fabric, longer-length inseams to accommodate wheelchair users, and a flap opening at the front for easy tube access.
In addition to those costumes, Disney also released two $US50 sets that will allow you to transform a wheelchair into Cinderella’s coach or the Incredimobile.
The wraps were designed for manually-operated wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels and come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability, according to the product descriptions.
While the adaptive costumes are currently available for purchase, the wheelchair cover sets are on back-order and won’t ship until September.
A Disney representative told Insider the costumes and wheelchair cover sets will also be available in select Disney parks in the future.
- Read more:
- Disney dropped another Halloween collection, and it even has candy-covered Crocs
- An artist imagines what your favourite Disney princesses would look like in real life, and the results are extremely relatable
- Disney just dropped its Halloween collection, which includes Jack Skellington pillows and ‘Hocus Pocus’ mugs
- Disney is selling a colour-changing mug that reveals more than 40 characters when filled with a hot drink
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.