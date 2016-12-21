Disney just became the first movie studio to earn $7 billion at the global box office in a single year

It was only a matter of time: Disney has set a new industry record for biggest global box office in a single year.

The studio announced in a press release on Monday that it hit the $7 billion mark globally for 2016. This marks the first time a movie studio has ever hit that figure.

The new milestone is due to a year of mega hits and titles that over performed. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opened to huge numbers globally last weekend (and will likely dominate the box office the rest of the year), “Finding Dory” and “Captain America: Civil War” both earned over $1 billion globally, and “The Jungle Book” (just under $1 billion globally) and “Zootopia” (over $1 billion globally) did much better than Disney expected.

This beats last year’s record-breaking year by Universal, which earned $6.89 billion globally thanks to hits like “Jurassic World,” “Furious 7,” and “Minions.”

