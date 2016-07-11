Disney just hit $5 billion at the global box office in record time

In a year at the box office that has had a lot of peaks and valleys, Disney has been the one studio rising above it all. Now it’s hit a major figure in record time.

This weekend, Disney passed $5 billion at the worldwide box office in record time. It’s also the fastest ever to hit $3 billion overseas, according to Deadline.

Disney beat out current record holder Universal, which hit the $5 billion mark by July 17 last year thanks to hits “Jurassic World” and “Furious 7.” Disney, which is currently at $5.02 billion, hit the milestone a week earlier this year.

Last year, Disney got to $5 billion globally on December 20.

The drastic uptick is thanks to the amazing first quarter the studio had, with titles like “Zootopia” and “The Jungle Book” doing better than expected (“Zootopia” is over $1 billion worldwide, “The Jungle Book” is close behind with over $935 million). Meanwhile, Disney’s surefire earners like “Captain America: Civil War” and “Finding Dory” lived up to the hype.

Over the weekend, “Dory” passed “Civil War” for the highest-grossing film of the summer at the domestic box office with over $420 million. It is also now the highest-grossing Disney animated feature of all time domestically (and it’s only been in theatres for four weeks).

Don’t expect Disney to slow down. Still coming from the studio in 2016 are “Pete’s Dragon” (August 12), Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” (November 4), and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (December 16).

