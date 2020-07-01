8 easy dishes from Michelin-starred chefs when you're cooking for one

Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock Insider spoke to Michelin-starred chefs about their favourite solo meals, including cacio e pepe (pictured).

Finding recipes when you’re cooking for one can be tricky.

So Insider asked a number of Michelin-starred chefs what meals they enjoy whipping up when they’re eating alone at home.

They also gave tips to help you easily re-create these dishes in your own kitchen.

From lamb chops to cacio e pepe, you’ll be glad you don’t have to share these delicious dishes.

There’s nothing quite like sharing a meal with family and friends, especially when you helped make the delicious food in front of them.

But cooking for one always feels a bit different. If there’s no one to keep us company at the dinner table, why spend so much time in the kitchen?

Finding quick and easy recipes when you’re eating alone can be tricky. So Insider asked a number of Michelin-starred chefs what meals they enjoy making when they’re dining solo, plus tips and tricks so you can re-create them at home.

From lamb chops and sushi to tacos and cacio e pepe, you’ll be glad you don’t have to share these delicious dishes with anybody.

You can whip up a great plate of lamb chops in just a few minutes.

Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images When he’s cooking for one, Ratino loves whipping up grilled lamb chops.

Ryan Ratino, the owner and chef of Bresca in Washington, DC, told Insider that he loves making lamb chops when he’s the only one sitting at the dinner table.

“When I cook for myself, I cook with intention,” he said. “And I tend to go for easy but flavour-rich dishes like lamb chops, which cook quite quickly.”

Ratino recommends throwing your lamb chops on the stove and panfrying them “for a few minutes on each side.”

“First, I tenderize the meat with a simple marinade made with fresh herbs, and maybe a bit of spice,” he said. “Then I heat a nonstick pan or skillet, cook the lamb chops, and add a cup of vegetables that can be cooked with the residual fat – giving them an extra kick of flavour. It’s the perfect dinner for one.”

Chefs Josh Emett and Kevin Meehan both swear by cacio e pepe when they’re dining solo.

Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock Both Emett and Meehan love cooking up cacio e pepe when they’re dining solo.

“Cacio e pepe is the most basic of pasta dishes,” Emett told Insider. “But, when made correctly, it is sensational.”

“Traditionally, it’s just pasta – generally spaghetti – grated pecorino, and crushed black pepper. The flavour combination is amazing.”

The New Zealand chef recommends adding a little butter if you want your pasta to be extra creamy, but hold off on the salt.

“Pecorino is a salty cheese, so not a lot of extra salt is needed,” he said. “And if all you have in the fridge is parmesan, that is perfectly acceptable as well.”

Meehan, the owner and chef of Kali Restaurant in Los Angeles, always has homemade pasta in the freezer for whenever he wants to make a quick cacio e pepe dinner.

“I eat a lot of pasta, so I make my own spaghetti,” he told Insider. “You can make it and curl it up in a Ziploc bag or Tupperware, I have that all the time in my freezer. It’s simple, quick, and makes perfect spaghetti.”

Meehan also loves making handmade sushi rolls when he’s eating alone.

Kevin Meehan Meehan loves making sushi rolls at home.

“It’s super good, I can eat my body weight in it,” Meehan said. “And it’s super cheap too – eating homemade sushi is much more affordable.”

To make the sushi rice, Meehan sprinkles in rice vinegar, sesame seeds, and salt to his white rice and “gently folds it in.”

“Then put it back in a little Tupperware to keep the heat in so the rice stays warm,” he said.

Meehan then takes out big squares of nori paper and turns on his stove to toast them over the fire “real fast.”

“A quick wave and it crisps up the nori and gives it a nice shine,” he added.

Meehan folds the nori sheets in half, turning the big squares into rectangles. He then prepares the filling, often adding salmon, tuna, avocado, and cucumbers.

“Slice the raw fish as best as you can and put it on a platter,” he said. “Then julienne some cucumbers, some avocado, some radish, some tuna, and mix it up with a little mayonnaise and Sriracha.”

If you don’t have easy access to sushi-grade raw fish, Meehan recommends using smoked salmon or fake crab meat.

Making the rolls is a simple process. Lay out your nori paper and “smear a little rice on the bottom,” Meehan said. Then, just add your mixture of fish and veggies and it’s ready to go.

When NYC chef David Shim is just cooking for one, he often turns to Spam with kimchi fried rice.

Vm2002/Shutterstock Shim loves pairing Spam with kimchi fried rice.

Shim, the chef at Cote in Manhattan, told Insider that he loves pairing kimchi with Spam.

“Personally, the easiest thing to make for myself is some sort of fried rice,” he said. “And Spam with kimchi fried rice is one of the best things ever. It’s a classic in Korean bar cuisine.”

And the dish is super easy and quick.

“Cube up the Spam, sauté it and colour it a bit, then add your kimchi and cook it down a bit,” Shim said. “Add some garlic, add some rice, and stir fry it until all the flavours are mixed.”

“If you want to add a fried egg on top, that’s also great. But all you really need are three ingredients. Rice, kimchi, Spam, and you’re pretty much ready to go.”

Shim has also enjoyed making ram-don, a dish that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho featured in his film “Parasite.”

Cote Ram-don features instant ramen noodles and premium cuts of steak.

Ram-don – which pairs instant ramen with premium cuts of beef – was inspired by jjapaguri, a Korean dish that combines two popular instant ramen brands.

The dish is made with Chapagetti (spaghetti noodles in a black soybean paste) and Neoguri (udon noodles in a spicy seafood broth). In “Parasite,” the instant noodles are topped with Hanwoo beef – one of the most rare and expensive meats in the world – to symbolise the film’s central theme of class conflict.

Cote created its own version of ram-don to celebrate the movie, and now Shim loves making it for himself as well.

“Ram-don is such an easy dish to make at home,” he said. “You can add any protein you like. Or, you don’t have to add any protein at all!”

“As long as you have the two types of ramen, you can make it in less than 10 minutes for lunch, dinner, or even late at night.”

When chef Lauren DeSteno is just cooking for herself, she loves to whip up meals that can be frozen for later.

Lauren DeSteno DeSteno loves making soups that she can freeze for later.

“If you’re going to take the time to prepare it, why not get more than one meal out of it?” DeSteno, the corporate executive chef at Altamarea Group (which includes the Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Marea), told Insider.

“Soup, tomato sauce, pulled pork, and braised meats are all great examples because they can be packed into small portions and frozen, which is cheaper and healthier than ordering out.”

Plus, you can repurpose these leftovers into exciting new dishes.

“For example, pulled pork makes a great ‘taco-style’ salad,” DeSteno said. “All you need is some lettuce, refried beans, salad, shredded cheese, sour cream or yogurt, and – of course – the pulled pork. It’s quick to throw together, and delicious!”

If Suzette Gresham is dining solo, the California chef loves making what she calls “anything-on-a-taco.”

Suzette Gresham Gresham’s ‘anything-on-a-taco.’

What’s perfect about this dish is that it can be made with “all kinds of impromptu revisions,” Gresham, who runs Acquerello in San Francisco, told Insider.

Gresham’s most recent “anything-on-a-taco” was made with a leftover portion of beef short ribs.

“I completed it with potatoes and carrots, the pico de gallo has cucumbers, the crema is really non-fat Greek yogurt – you get the idea!” she said.

And you can’t go wrong with a few slices of fresh avocado on top.

And who says cooking alone has to involve much cooking at all? Gresham also loves whipping up simple plates that don’t require any stove time.

Suzette Gresham Gresham’s plate of shisho and Meyer lemon with raw fish.

The California chef told Insider that she loves pairing raw fish with shisho and Meyer lemon, along with “sake, of course.”

Gresham is also fond of making mezze plates of hummus, green chilli chutney, and red pepper spread.

“It’s supreme single dining,” she said. “Usually accompanied by opening a can of imported dolmas!”

