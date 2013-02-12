Dish Network's New Ad Is About How Its 'Hopper' Product Killed Commercials [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Dish Network’s “Hopper” allows users to skip over commercials. Thus, as a part of its multi-million dollar marketing campaign, the company made an ad about how its product has effectively killed commercials. The spot was created by BFG 9000:
Wieden + Kennedy is the new lead creative agency for Mondelez’s Trident in the U.S. The gum’s previous shop was Saatchi & Saatchi, which will continue to handle creative abroad. According to Adweek, W+K won the business without a pitch.
Al Paul Lefton, Jr., president and CEO of the ad agency with the same name, died at 84 Tuesday. His father founded the Philadelphia-based shop.
Self magazine is trying to get a younger audience.
Google AdWords now targets mobile audiences better.
Ad Age looks at the difficulties in the advertising industry in Venezuela.
