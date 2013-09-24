Dish Network Won Yet Another Court Skirmish Over Its Ad-Skipping Hopper [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Dish Network won another court victory in its fight to keep the ad-skipping Hopper. A California federal judge denied Fox Broadcasting’s request for a preliminary injunction against the Hopper’s place-shifting features.

Magnetic Collaborative founding partner Geoff Renaud has launched a new Detroit and New York-based advertising search consultancy called Renaud Partners.

GroupM and Alloy Digital have formed a strategic partnership to develop, produce, and market two web series.

Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget told an Advertising Week panel that what he is calling the “Golden Age” of journalism will also benefit advertisers.

AOL said two brands and five agencies have committed to purchasing ad placements through AOL’s ad tech products. The purchases go into effect on the first day of 2014.

CBS, which announced a partnership to advertise on Twitter, thinks local advertisers will benefit greatly from the social media network’s Amplify platform.

A Microsoft official told Ad Age the company would spend “substantially” to promote its new Surface tablets after the line’s initial launch was marred by customer complaints.

Pitney Bowes has hired Bill Borrelle, the former CEO of McGarryBowen’s New York office, to be its senior vice president of brand strategy and integrated marketing communications.

