Dish Network Wants To revolutionise How Advertisers Bid On Shows [THE BRIEF]

Dish Network is testing the concept of letting advertisers bid on shows in real time with last-minute ad space auctions. There will be a feature called “What’s Hot Now” that will track and share what viewers are watching on their Hopper set-top boxes. Dish is the second largest satellite provider in the U.S.

Chartboost, an SF-based gaming ad network, just raised $19 million.

Sprint partnered with Daytona International Speedway. The race formerly known as the Daytona Shootout will now be called The Sprint Unlimited At Daytona.

Dentsu wants 100 employees between the ages of 40 and 59 with at least 10 years of experience to retire early. Strange target number since it’s a 22,000-plus global agency.

Matomy Media Group acquired MediaWhiz, a digital media agency.

AllState pulled its ad about satisfied customers that showed the house of a customer who says the insurance company is refusing to pay out its full claims.

These creatives made a viral holiday card.

Kate Spellman joined Penton as the SVP marketing.

