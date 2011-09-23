Dish Network Plans To Launch A Streaming Service To Compete With Netflix

Another day, another blow to Netflix.



Dish Network plans to launch an all-you-can-watch streaming video service, CNNMoney reports.

It will directly compete with Reed Hastings’ company, which made a huge bet that streaming is the future earlier this week.

Dish will use Blockbuster’s catalogue. It acquired the company out of bankruptcy in April.

The streaming service won’t solve the bigger problem, however, which is that consumers are not able to watch whatever they want on Netflix, Dish, or any of the other players in the market. All of the services have limited offerings.

Content-producers support this model because it forces the content providers to bid against each other, thus driving up the price.

The only loser: the consumer.

