DISH Is Now Accepting Bitcoin

Satellite TV group DISH will now allow customers to pay their bills in Bitcoin.

DISH has a market cap of $US27 billion, making it the largest firm to start accepting the cryptocurrency.

“We always want to deliver choice and convenience for our customers and that includes the method they use to pay their bills,” Bernie Han, DISH executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Bitcoin is becoming a preferred way for some people to transact and we want to accommodate those individuals.”

Bitcoin prices have climbed about 9% in the past seven days and now stand at $US563.

Coinbase will serve as DISH’s payment processor.

“This is a large step forward in the growing momentum of customers paying companies in bitcoin for things we do every day, like watching premium TV,” Coinbase founder Fred Ehrsam said.

