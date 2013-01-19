Dish Names Its Hopper DVR Best In Show At CES In A Hilarious Jab At The CBS-CNET Censorship Debacle

Last week, CBS forced CNET to rescind its “Best of CES” award that was originally intended for Dish’s Hopper DVR that let you skip commercials.



CBS is suing Dish over the gadget, and as a result it blocked its own tech publication CNET from covering or reviewing the Hopper. The whole thing stirred up quite a controversy, and even caused one CNET editor to quit.

Today we learn from Consumerist that Dish isn’t going to back down. On its website, Dish names the Hopper the best in show at CES, with a large asterisk explaining the whole controversy.

Pretty funny.

Photo: Dish

