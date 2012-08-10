Dish CEO Says Customers Don't Care About AMC Because They Live On 'Farms And Ranches'

Photo: Flickr / TillyVanilly

Dish Network chairman Charles Ergen went off the deep end in his Q2 2012 conference call with Wall Street analysts when he started talking about the contract dispute which has led to AMC being pulled from his network.No one watches AMC (whose shows include Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead”), he said.



“I’ve had satellite television for as long as satellite television has been around and there’s never been one minute that I know of anybody in my family, or anybody who’s came to my house, has ever watched one second of any of those channels,” Ergen said on the call, as reported by Ad Age.

Dish subscribers haven’t been able to watch any AMC channels since July 1, when the contract between the two companies expired.

Ergen says his customers aren’t quite the show’s demo.

“We have data, real data from our customers,” explains Ergen. “And for whatever reason our customers don’t watch some of those … at the level that we read about in the paper, perhaps because we skew a bit more rural or whatever.”

Just how rural does Ergen think Dish’s customers are?

“They live in farms and ranches … They have no clue about zombies and New York,” the CEO stated in response to this recent viral video produced by AMC, which features actors dressed as “Walking Dead” zombies on the streets of New York with the tagline “Zombies don’t belong here. Put them back on TV.”

Despite Ergen’s beliefs, AMC shows “Walking Dead” and “Mad Men” both just scored record ratings in their most current seasons—with “Mad Men” garnering 2.6 million total viewers, an increase of 15 per cent over last season’s count, and “Dead” pulling in 9 million viewers.

Surely none of those viewers were Dish subscribers, right?

Dish has replaced AMC with Mark Cuban‘s HDNet Movies, which the CEO says is just as attractive to the satellite giant’s rural, zombie-averse customers.

