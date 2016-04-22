Dish and Viacom have reached a deal, hours before 13 million people were going to lose MTV, Comedy Central, and more

Kevin Winters / Getty Images James Franco during a Comedy Central roast. Comedy Central is a Viacom property.

Television provider Dish Networks and content creator Viacom have reached a deal that will prevent the latter’s networks from being blacked out.

The deal was reached hours before Viacom’s channels, which include MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, would have disappeared for the more than 13 million Dish subscribers.

The deal also will include Viacom’s channels being offered on Dish’s Sling TV, a smaller offering of fewer channels at a lower price.

“We appreciate Viacom’s willingness to continue with us on our journey as we work to deliver the best, most innovative television services available,” said Charlie Ergen, DISH chairman and CEO in a release announcing the kove. “This creative, bold and consumer-friendly approach extends a nearly 20-year-old relationship.”

Viacom was equally pleased with the move.

“DISH has historically been and remains an important partner for Viacom, and as part of our commitment to entertain audiences wherever they are, we are pleased to offer select Viacom networks as part of DISH’s Sling TV product,” CEO Philippe Dauman said in the release.

“Today’s renewal, together with several additional affiliate agreements announced over the past year, will enable Viacom to drive growth and deliver better, more engaging viewer experiences for years to come.”

In response to the news, Viacom’s stock surged over 7%, paring losses from earlier in the week. Dish stock was little changed, up just 0.86%.

