Dish And EchoStar Win Last-Minute Stay Against TiVo

Good news for Dish Network (DISH) subscribers that don’t want to see their DVRs disable.



Late this evening, a Federal Appeals Court stayed a ruling in the Eastern District of Texas, which found that Dish was in patent violation, requiring it to pay a fee and turn off this crucial feature.

It’s not clear how long they have now, and the burden on the companies to overturn the ruling will be tall. But getting some help outside of the plaintiff-friendly Texas court winds them some breathing room.

TIVO was up over 50% today, while EchoStar and Dish were down 1.5% and 9.7% respectively.

