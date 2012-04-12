A Disgruntled Cop Slams His Department For Racism And Corruption On Reddit

Disgruntledcop’s badge

Photo: Reddit

A “big city cop” disgusted with departmental politics has taken to Reddit to air his grievances and give the world an inside look at the life of a police officer.Although we can’t confirm his identity, moderators of this popular series at Reddit are good at avoiding hoaxes. The officer describes himself as a white male and goes by the username disgruntledcop.



He took to the Internet to air his department’s dirty laundry due to his disgust with “the politics and what not of my department, not to mention that I haven’t had a raise though I have 5+ years on my department.”

Disgruntledcop addressed everything from racism in his department to police corruption, confirming both issues.

When asked about the prevalence of racism in his department, disgruntledcop said he has seen it happen.

“As far as inter-department racism, if you’re a minority or a female you can get away with murder,” he wrote. “If you’re a white male like me, we’re a dime a dozen and we don’t get away with [expletive].”

Disgruntledcop also confirmed inter-department corruption, saying he’s “positive” it happens behind the scenes among “the upper brass.”

“It’s white collar crap but it’s still wrong,” he wrote. “For example, fudging numbers to make it appear that crime has dropped when it really hasn’t.”

In response to a thread about police misconduct, Reddit user GTCharged said he was pulled over for a random search and was “thrown in the back of a K-9 unit next to a divider with a barking dog for an hour, while 3 squad cars of cops effectively cleaned out my car of everything I owned.”

GTCharged went on to say the police turned off their dashboard camera during the incident, effectively destroying any evidence, adding “I swear one day I’m going to lose it during a “random search” and kill someone. Corrupt [expletive].”

To which, disgruntledcop responded, “yeah, that’s definitely [expletive] up. I hate cops that give me a bad name because it makes my job more dangerous.”

Update: Disgruntledcop has since deleted many of his responses on the Reddit thread.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.