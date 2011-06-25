Disgruntled Employee Replaces Boss's Big Presentation With Porn

Imagine you’re the CEO and you’re giving an important presentation to your board. The last thing you want is for your computer to lock up and project porn to the assembled board.



Yet that’s what happened to the CEO of the Baltimore Substance Abuse System, the Baltimore Sun reports, because of a disgruntled worker who hacked into the company’s system. The worker also distributed some of his boss’s confidential emails.

The man was charged and indicted with numerous counts of computer hacking–as well he should be. This is much more serious than a prank.

As its name indicates, the Baltimore Substance Abuse System distributes funds to substance abuse programs that help thousands of people, so disrupting its operations is a pretty nasty thing to do. The CEO told the Baltimore Sun that fixing the consequences of the hack cost $80,000 in overhauling security and upgrading software and the like.

Don’t Miss: Bears With Chainsaws And Kate Moss: Our Tour Of Billion-Dollar Vente Privée’s Crazy Headquarters →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.