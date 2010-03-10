Disgruntled Client Opens Gunfire On His Broker And His Son In Dallas

Police officer discussing the motives and events

Photo: screen shot

A shooter in Dallas entered the office of his brokerage firm and opened fire on the father and son team that run the company.On the local news, the police say the shooter, Robert Mustard, was a disgruntled client who was unhappy with the firm’s financial advising. (Watch the video below.)



He apparently yelled, “You’ve taken all my money!” before shooting Richard and Chris Smith, a father and son team who run t he brokerage firm, Smith Financial Group. Mustard, a SMU graduate and disbarred lawyer, had been a long time client of Richard Smith.

According to the Dallas Morning News, he shot Richard Smith four times in his legs, and put a bullet through Chris Smith’s neck and out his mouth. Both are in stable condition.

Piecing together the day’s events, it sounds like the police were heroes.

When the policemen found Mustard, he was walking around the Smith Financial offices looking for his victims. (Sixteen employees had locked themselves in the vault, so there was no way he was finding them.)

Once they spotted him, the police fired at Mustard and missed. Mustard then quickly moved behind something to hide and shot himself. He remains in critical condition.

Here’s one witness’s report:

“I am standing at the security desk with the other security guards and we sat [Chris Smith] down,” a witness told the local news.

“We didn’t know he had been shot until we saw he had a hole or a stab wound … like he had been shot in the neck. He was in shock, like we all were, and he said his dad had been killed, too. I thought he meant in the past, but he had actually been shot by the shooter.”

(The father wasn’t killed, Chris was just in shock and confused.)

Watch Sr. Cpl. Kevin Janse, Dallas Police Department discuss the events:



