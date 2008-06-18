Disgraced Page Sixer's Defamation Claims Tossed Out of Court

: A judge has dismissed New York Post gossip columnist Jared Paul Stern’s defamation lawsuit against the Daily News, supermarket mogul Ron Burkle, and Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Stern denied Burkle’s claim that he’d demanded money to squelch negative news. The Clintons are friends of Burkle, and the former president complained about Stern’s Page Six column. The Daily News reported on the fracas involving its rival.

Stern’s lawsuit, filed in March 2007, accused Burkle and the Clintons of trying to defame and discredit him. He claimed the Daily News — along with a publicist and a former Secret Service investigator — conspired with them.



