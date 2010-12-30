Disgraced NYT Iraq War Reporter Judith Miller Joins Conservative Mag Newsmax





This is probably not going to shock a lot of people.

Judith Miller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who notoriously left the New York Times in 2005, is joining Newsmax, a conservative magazine.

Arguably the lowest point of Miller’s career was her reporting on the search for the supposed weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and her stories were cited by the Bush administration as a factor in their decision to invade the country. Her reporting, as we all now know, turned out to be patently false, and the Times mentioned her work in an editor’s note acknowledging the flawed coverage.

Things did not improve from there. Miller left the Times in 2005 after testifying in the trial of former White House aide Lewis “Scooter” Libby that he had leaked her information about a CIA operative. Her initial refusal to testify led to her serving 85 days in jail.

She was later hired by Fox News as an on-air analyst and contributer to the website.

Miller’s new home in journalism, Newsmax, is a conservative magazine, which received some attention earlier this year when Barbara Walters, recreating the infamous Katie Couric interview with Sarah Palin from 2008, asked Palin what newspapers she read.

“I read Newsmax and The Wall Street Journal. I read all of our local papers of course in Alaska because that’s where my heart is,” said Palin.

Miller’s first article on the Middle Eastern drug trade for Newsmax’s January 2011 issue is up. The article focuses on John Myers, one of many cops embedded with U.S. Army and Marine units in Iraq, and his navigation of the drug trafficking that funds many insurgent movements.

Miller is Newsmax’s latest hire. In November, former New York Post editor Ken Chandler came on board as editor.

