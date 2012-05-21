Disgraced Ex-Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson Loses Another Board Job

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

The fall from grace for ex-Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson continues this morning.He is stepping down from the board of enterprise data company Splunk.



On Friday it was announced that he was stepping down from the board of F5 Networks.

That means in just about a week he lost his job as CEO of Yahoo, as well as two board positions.

He’s still on the board subscription billing startup Zuora. For now.

