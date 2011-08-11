While Under Investigation For Stock Fraud, This Man Allegedly Launched A Ponzi Scheme

One of the unlucky investors that got sucked into the Ponzi scheme.

Anthony John Johnson established a hedge fund and allegedly swindled millions out of investors including NBA players, rock stars, his neighbours, and his best friends with a Ponzi scheme.He did it all while awaiting sentencing for his involvement in the Park Capital Securities pump and dump scheme.



His victims in the new scheme including the Miami Heat’s Mike Miller, an heir to the Quaker Oats fortune, and Patrick Seacor, the drummer from the dance-rock band the Scissor Sisters, sources tell the New York Post.

Seacor tells the Post: “I am totally devastated by this whole thing. This guy has ruined my life.”

Last week, Johnson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the first crime and yesterday he turned himself in for the hedge fund Ponzi scheme. Not surprisingly, he fears for his personal safety.

