Disgraced ALP Powerbroker Eddie Obeid Charged With Misconduct Over Circular Quay Restaurant Leases

Eddie Obeid

Former NSW politician and Labor powerbroker Edward Obeid is being prosecuted for misconduct in public office over his dealings with restaurant tenancies at Circular Quay owned by a family company.

A court attendance notice was served on Obeid this afternoon, in the wake of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC)’s Operation Cyrus, which found Obeid to be corrupt and recommended prosecution to the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The misconduct charge dates back to 2007, when Obeid, a member of the NSW Legislative Council under then premier Morris Iemma, used his position to get the Maritime Authority of NSW to get favourable deals his family business, Circular Quay Restaurants Pty Ltd. The Sydney Morning Herald revealed Obeid’s secret connections to the business in 2012, sparking the ICAC investigation, which found that he lobbied fellow Labor MPs Michael Costa and Eric Roozendaal over the leases without disclosing his family link, as well as Joe Tripodi to change government policy, knowing it would benefit the Obeid family.

The notice served on Obeid alleges misconduct by inducing the deputy chief executive and general manager of Maritime Authority property division, Stephen Dunn, to deal favourably with the tenancies Circular Quay Restaurants had.

The matter is listed for mention at the Downing Centre Local Court on 18 December, 2014.

He’s the second former ALP minister charged today following ICAC investigations. Former resources minister Ian Macdonald is also facing misconduct charges over his dealings with the Doyles Creek mining exploration licences.

