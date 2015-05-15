8 horrific diseases that we've practically eliminated across the globe

Transmission electron micrograph of a smallpox virus particle.

Smallpox is a serious, contagious, and sometimes fatal disease.

Its first symptoms are fairly mild, and include fever, fatigue, and body aches. Within days, these less severe signs give way to more serious problems which leave an infected person contagious for about a month.

First, small red spots on the tongue and mouth transform into painful sores that break open and spread the virus into the mouth and throat. Then, a rash blossoms on the skin, starting on the face and spreading all over the body -- usually in less than a day. In a few days, the rash transforms into a series of raised bumps, which quickly fill with a thick, creamy liquid. The bumps typically have tiny depressions in the center that look like a bellybutton. The bumps soon become tiny, hard knobs -- some people liken them to having BB gun pellets under the skin. Those form a crust over the skin, then scab and eventually fall off.

Thankfully, the last case of smallpox in the US was nearly six decades ago, in 1949, after a successful vaccination campaign.

The last global case of the disease occurred in 1977, after access to the vaccine had spread enough to wipe the disease from the globe.