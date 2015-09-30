'Disease Free' is listed as a turn-on on Ashley Madison

Molly Mulshine

When I created an Ashley Madison account for research purposes, my main takeaway was that the site is pretty depressing.

The second most interesting thing I found, though, is that Ashley Madison lists “Disease Free” as an official turn-on.

Here it is, sandwiched between “Has a Secret Love Nest” and “Casual/Social Dancer.”

Disease freeAshley Madison

Click here to read about the rest of the experience.

NOW WATCH: We tried the ‘crazy wrap thing’ everyone is talking about

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

ashley madison ti-us