Discovery's 'MythBusters' has been cancelled

Discovery has cancelled one of its longest-running shows. “MythBusters” is set to end after its upcoming 14th season.

While this may be a surprise for fans, stars Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman had known about the impending goodbye for about a year already. They have been secretly plotting how to make the final season amazing.

“It was my greatest fear that ‘MythBusters’ would just stop and we wouldn’t be able to do proper final episodes,” Savage told Entertainment Weekly. “So whether it’s myths about human behaviour or car stories or explosion stories, we tried to find the most awesome example of each category and build on our past history.”

Savage and Hyneman are expected to do one last MythBusters Live tour, which starts next month.

“MythBusters” put urban myths, old wives’ tales, common beliefs, and superstitions to the test.

Previously, Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara served as hosts, as well. They were cut last season as the show’s ratings began to fall.

Business Insider reached out to Discovery for comment.

