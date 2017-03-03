A fascinating new discovery is stirring up a huge scientific debate over life on Earth and beyond

Life on Earth is largely a mystery. How did it first form? Where did it first form? Well, microscopic fossilized tubes could be the very first life forms on Earth. A team of scientists discovered what may be the oldest fossils in northeastern Canada. The rocks are somewhere between 3.77-4.28 billion years old and hold key chemicals in the recipe for life.

