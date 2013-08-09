The Discovery Channel Is Really Upset About That Dead Shark On A New York Subway

When a dead shark was discovered in a New York City subway train Wednesday, some were quick to cry “marketing stunt.”

“Looks like a good promo for Shark Week on the Discover Channel,” MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz told The Huffington Post.

Tongue-in-cheek tweets have also circulated about “Shark Week” connections:

And SyFy UK, whose American counterpart made “Sharknado,” was quick to jump on the buzz:

Although immersive marketing stunts are the new normal, a dead shark is probably too dark even for the makers of “Sharknado.”

Even speculations about “Shark Week,” which is currently airing on The Discovery Channel, were in jest, Discovery executive vice president of PR Laurie Goldberg commented on the strange occurrence.

“Shark Week is all about conversation, so it deeply saddens us that someone would think that this was funny or in any way connected to our celebration of sharks,” she said.

