Discovery Is Buying Sarah Palin's TV Show

We can see the ad dollars from here to Russia: Discovery Communications is expected to land a deal with Fox News contributor Sarah Palin for TV show with producer Mark Burnett, Variety reports.



A&E was also in the running to pay up to $1 million per episode for “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” which would feature the former governor giving a tour of her native land. But A&E reportedly pulled out yesterday.

Discovery executives weren’t available for comment, since there were in Chicago “prepping for a mini-upfront presentation,” according to Variety. “Palin wasn’t expected to make an appearance there, but she could be in attendance when Discovery conducts its official upfront in New York on April 8.”

We can’t wait to see her hairdo!

