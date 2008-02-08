Discovery Hires EVP Away From AOL

Kathleen Kayse has been hired by Discovery to be Executive Vice President of Digital Media Ad Sales. Kayse is leaving AOL where she was an EVP of marketing solutions for their Platform-A organisation, which is what AOL calls its group of ad networks.

According to the press release Kayse will be based in NY and will “lead the development of all digital ad sales strategies for Discovery’s web properties,” which includes recent acquisitions Petfinder.com and HowStuffWorks.com. Discovery’s sites have 25 million unique visitors spread across 13 networks according the release.

Congrats to Kayse, but woe to AOL, who just acquired Buy.at for its Platform-A organisation and is in the middle of a major structural change.

