Space Shuttle Discovery Takes Its Final Flight On Top Of A Boeing 747

Dina Spector
Discovery

Photo: AP Images

NASA’s oldest and most flown spacecraft, the shuttle Discovery, left the Kennedy Space centre in Florida this morning on top of a Boeing 747 aeroplane in what will be its final flight before settling into its new home at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.Discovery has made 39 missions into space — travelling almost 143 million miles — since its first launch on August 30, 1984.

According to NASA, people in the Washington D.C. area should be able to spot the shuttle before it lands at Dulles International airport between 10 and 11 a.m. EDT. Here’s a list of the best sites for catching a glimpse of the flyover:

District of Columbia

  • The National Mall, including Memorial Bridge, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the east end
  • Hains Point/East Potomac Park, south of the Jefferson Memorial and the 14th Street Bridge
  • Southwest Waterfront Park

Virginia

  • Long Bridge Park, 475 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington
  • Old Town Alexandria Waterfront
  • Gravelly Point, just off the George Washington Parkway, near National Airport

Maryland

  • National Harbor, just off the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County

NASA has also launched a Twitter campaign encouraging folks to tweet photos using the hashtag #spottheshuttle or posting them to Flickr on the Space Shuttle Discovery Flickr Group.  

Here’s a few more photos of the ferry flight, courtesy of NASATV: 

Discovery

Photo: NASATV

Discovery

Photo: NASATV

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us nasa space