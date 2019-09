John Malone’s cable giant has picked up the Brooklyn-based eco-site, founded in 2004. Terms haven’t been disclosed but PaidContent reports the purchase price, including earnouts, is around $15 million. Treehugger reported 1.9 million unique visitors in June and 3.6 million pageviews. TreeHugger blog via PaidContent.



