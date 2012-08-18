Discover Magazine Is Moving To The Middle Of Nowhere

Photo: Flickr / cathyse97

The science journalism world got a shake up this week when Kalmbach Publishing announced on Aug. 13 that they will be moving the highly successful popular science magazine Discover Magazine from New York City to Wisconsin.From the announcement:



In a strategic move to better leverage all its publishing resources and integrate its science media properties, Kalmbach Publishing Co. will move the editorial and design offices of Discover magazine from New York City to the company’s headquarters in Waukesha, Wis. … Kalmbach will close Discover‘s offices in New York in January 2013.

Kalmbach bought Discover in 2010. The company publishes several other magazines, which cover mostly hobby and craft topics (Model Railroader, Bead Style, Cabin Life, BirdWatching, and American Snowmobiler). They do publish the magazine Astronomy from Wisconsin as well.

As Paul Raeburn writes over at the Knight Science Journalism Tracker:

Discover is the only magazine not under the same roof in Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee. It is a thousand miles away from those other magazines, literally and figuratively. I mean no slight to the reporters and editors at the other mags, but Discover runs with the big dogs in a way that the others do not.

Raeburn talked to editor in chief Corey Powell to get more details about the transition. Powell noted that several members of the staff have been offered the opportunity to move with the magazine, though so far none have accepted, Raeburn writes:

Powell said he has decided not to make the move. “For all intents and purposes, it will be an all-new staff.”

That means the most of the current staff will be let go. Powell will be staying on as a consultant through the first few months of next year, and Executive Editor Pamela Weintraub will be continuing as an editor of feature articles.

The New York offices will close Jan. 2013. Powell will be seeing the magazine through the transition period, the announcement said. Raeburn followed up with Powell after hearing the news:

Powell, by far the most senior person on the staff, has been at Discover for 15 years, the last three or so as editor in chief. “I’ve survived sales, purchases, hurricanes, and locusts,” he said. But not Waukesha, evidently.

Disclaimer: I’ve worked for Discover/Kalmbach Publishing in the past as an intern and a freelancer, and have shared a game or two of shuffleboard with Powell.

