Discover Is Refunding $200 Million To Credit Card Customers

A federal investigation spelled bad news for consumers and Discover alike when it determined the bank had duped people into signing up for payment protection plans and other add-ons they didn’t need.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have ordered Discover to cough up $200 million in refunds to more than 3.5 million customers.



The alleged deception was carried out between December 2007 and August 2011, and the services cost about $3 to $10 a month.

“The FDIC and CFPB have determined that Discover has engaged in deceptive acts and practices in or affecting commerce,” said the government filing. “The FDIC further has determined that Discover has engaged in unsafe or unsound banking practices.”

These deceptive marketing practices included “talking faster when explaining fees and terms” and “leading customers to think there was no additional fee,” reports the LA Times. Some telemarketers misled cardmembers into thinking the bank’s products were totally free and bullied them into making a purchase before they could get the full list of terms and conditions. Others were enrolled in programs and charged on their Discover card without their consent.

Per the CFPB, the products covered in the investigation were Discover’s Wallet Protection, which cancels cards when they’re lost or stolen, credit score tracking, identity theft protection and a payment protection plan that lets people freeze payments when life throws them a curve ball.

Besides having the book thrown at them in court, Discover was also fined $14 million in civic penalties as part of a consent order to settle the allegations, which they did not admit or deny.

Discover has been ordered to get its act together not only by disclosing its restrictions and terms to consumers before and after they purchase a product, but by ensuring its telemarketers speak “clearly and at a reasonable speed,” said the filing. Discover must also include a message on bills highlighting any charges “in a clear and conspicuous manner in 12-point or any larger type.” For the full list of enforcement actions, see the CFPB’s press release.

On the plus side, consumers won’t have to lift a finger to receive their credit or check. Refund checks for at least 90 days’ worth of fees will be sent in the mail or balances will be reduced by the amount of the refund. The only people who won’t get a pay cut are the ones who voluntarily enrolled in Payment Protection.

