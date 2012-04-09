Discover Card's Longest 0% Intro APR Deals

Spring is here, and the hunt is on: credit card users are scouring the Web, and calling their banks, asking about potentially cost-saving 0% introductory APR deals on balance transfers.



The right balance transfer offer could save you possibly thousands of dollars per year in unnecessary interest charges, giving you some “breathing room” to pay down your existing debts and improve your financial health.

Discover Card has several great, relatively long 0% intro APR deals available this month. Below, Outlaw‘s three favourite picks:

1. Discover More Card — You’ll enjoy “0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, then the variable standard purchase APR of 10.99% – 20.99%,” plus no annual fee and “24/7 access to a U.S.-based Account Manager within 60 seconds.” See more details and apply online here.

2. Discover More Card (different offer) — Another variation of the Discover More Card deal provides cardholders with “0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the variable standard purchase APR of 10.99% – 20.99%” and “0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then the variable standard purchase APR of 10.99% – 20.99%.” That’s a year and a half of 0% introductory APR for eligible balance transfers, making this a very sensible choice for those who are looking primarily for a balance transfer card (rather than a card for just everyday purchases). See more details and apply online here.

3. Discover Open Road Card — This highly competitive travel rewards credit card lets you enjoy “0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, then the variable standard purchase APR of 10.99% – 19.99%,” in addition to 2 per cent cash back automatically at gas stations and restaurants all year long. No annual fee. See more details and apply online here.

Aside from the generous introductory APR period, Discover is known for its responsive customer service. Discover has been ranked #1 in customer loyalty for fifteen years in a row according to the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report.

If none of these balance transfer offers are quite right for you, check out the balance transfer promotions offered by Citi this month as well. The fairly new Citi Simplicity Card, for example, is offering qualified cardholders 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and purchases. See that offer here.

(Note: I’m no longer as closely involved with Outlaw, but I still play an advisory role there. Every month I post an updated list of recommended card deals and bank sign-up promotions. Also, these deals are limited time offers and may expire or change at any time – at time of publication on April 8th, however, every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these summaries.)

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

