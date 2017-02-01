Discover all of the different pieces that go into project management

Project managers are experts at leading company initiatives to success, and ensuring they’re completed on time and within budget. If you want to join their highly paid ranks, you’re going to need a few certifications to get your foot in the door, and the Ultimate Project Management Certification Bundle has you covered.
This collection is jam-packed with training to help you ace nine project management certification exams. From Sigma Six to Scrum, you’ll get an in-depth look at the methodologies project managers use on a daily basis — and get the practical knowledge you need to factor in Human Resources needs, identify project risks to keep your teams on track, and more.
With this collection, you can kickstart your project management training for $91 AUD [$69 USD], saving more than 90% off its usual retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
