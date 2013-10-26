These Restaurant Chains Are Offering Discounts For World Pasta Day

If you missed

National Pasta Daylast week, never fear, you have another chance to celebrate pasta today. October 25th is

World Pasta Day.

In case you won’t be joining the “internationally recognised experts” in Istanbul for a meeting of the International Pasta Organisation (This year’s topic: “Pasta: The Sustainable, Healthy and Delicious Food”), you can always catch your favourite carb at a discounted price at one of these chain restaurants in the States:

Brio Tuscan Grille is offering 50% off a pasta of your choice with the purchase of an entre of greater or equal value. One small catch: you have to be a reward member to get the deal.

Buca di Beppo offers a free pasta (you can choose baked ziti, fettuccine alfredo or spaghetti marinara) with the purchase of any other pasta dish or entree. There’s also a coupon for $US10 off $US30 or more if you want some other Italian treats to complement the pasta.

Maggiano’s Little Italy wants you to try their new stuffed pasta and is offering $5 off the dish.

Olive Garden will give you 20% off any of its classic recipes.

