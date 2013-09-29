36 Beloved Snack Foods That Are No Longer Available

Ashley Lutz
French toast crunchTumblr

These foods and drinks used to grace the pantry shelves of many American households.
But their glory days have passed, and now these beloved items are no longer available.

Some soda varieties just didn’t click, while exotic candy flavours were discontinued.

In many cases, fans have started campaigns to bring these favourite snacks back to life.

Jello Pudding Pops were a popsicle advertised by Bill Cosby.

They disappeared in the early '90s.

Planter's Cheez Balls were discontinued in 2006.

Several online petitions plead for their return.

Wonder Ball was a spherical chocolate ball with a toy inside.

Nestle stopped manufacturing them in 1997 after some children choked on the toys.

French Toast Crunch was a cereal by General Mills.

It was discontinued in 2006.

Keebler Magic Middles were beloved in the 1980s.

They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle.

Crispy M&M's were discontinued in the U.S. in 2005.

They are still available in some European countries.

Surge was released by Coca-Cola to compete with Mountain Dew in 1996.

The beverage was discontinued by 2003.

Oreo O's was a cookie-themed cereal launched by Post in 1997.

It was discontinued 10 years later.

Tic Tac recently confirmed on its website that it had discontinued its Cinnamon and Spearmint flavours.

You can still find the flavours online -- at least, for now.

The Snapple Element Drinks were popular in the early 2000s, but were discontinued.

Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return.

Cherry Vanilla Coke (and a diet version) was launched in 2006.

Coke discontinued the sodas a year later.

Altoids' Tangerine Sours were a citrus alternative to the minty favourite.

They were discontinued in 2010.

Each flavour of Hi-C fruit snacks looked like the fruit it represented.

The Brach's snacks have been discontinued.

3D Doritos were launched in the early 2000's.

They were discontinued a few years later.

Butterfinger BB's were mini peanut butter and chocolate candy balls.

They were discontinued in 2006.

Lemon Ice Gatorade hasn't been around for a decade.

The beverage has its own Facebook page.

Apple Newtons were an offshoot of the popular Fig Newton brand.

Other discontinued flavours include grape and cherry.

Carnation breakfast bars were a staple in the 1980s.

They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return.

Snapple's Mint Iced Tea was taken off the shelves back in 2007.

You can still get apple, mango, and raspberry flavours.

Cinna-Crunch Pebbles were introduced in 1998.

The cereal was discontinued in 2001.

Nabisco Swiss Cheese crackers were popular in the 1980s but were discontinued in the U.S.

There's a similar version still available in Canada.

Regular Coke with Lime was discontinued in 2005.

A diet variety still exists.

Waffle Crisp cereal hasn't technically been discontinued.

Post did slow down production, so it's difficult to find in stores.

Munch 'Ems were snack crackers produced by Keebler.

Flavours included sour cream, onion, and ranch.

Cookies 'N Cream Twix bars were available in the early 1990s.

They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety.

Heinz released a line of ketchups in colours like purple and green in 2000.

Heinz discontinued the ketchup in 2006 after years of poor sales.

Hershey's Bar None candy bars haven't been sold in the U.S. since 1993.

The bar consisted of a cocoa wafer, chocolate filling, peanuts and chocolate coating.

Uncle Ben's rice bowls were supposed to offer convenience in cooking.

They were discontinued in 2008.

Dunkaroos were sold by General Mills in the 1990s, but production has been scaled back.

Today, they're very difficult for the average person to find in stores.

Flavour-Blasted Jalapeno Cheese Goldfish were a spicy alternative to cheddar.

The snacks are no longer available.

Pop Tarts Crunch was a cereal based on the famous pastries that was discontinued in the late 1990s.

Flavours included cinnamon and strawberry.

Reese's Bites were peanut butter and chocolate bites that were discontinued with the entire Hershey Bites line in 2008.

Other flavours included original and cookies n' cream.

Wonka Oompas were a chocolate and peanut-butter candy produced in the 1970s and '80s.

Now the name is used for a fruit candy.

You've seen what snacks were pulled from shelves ...

