36 Beloved Snack Foods That Are No Longer Available

These foods and drinks used to grace the pantry shelves of many American households.
But their glory days have passed, and now these beloved items are no longer available.
Some soda varieties just didn’t click, while exotic candy flavours were discontinued.
In many cases, fans have started campaigns to bring these favourite snacks back to life.
They disappeared in the early '90s.
Several online petitions plead for their return.
Nestle stopped manufacturing them in 1997 after some children choked on the toys.
It was discontinued in 2006.
They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle.
They are still available in some European countries.
The beverage was discontinued by 2003.
It was discontinued 10 years later.
You can still find the flavours online -- at least, for now.
Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return.
Coke discontinued the sodas a year later.
They were discontinued in 2010.
The Brach's snacks have been discontinued.
They were discontinued a few years later.
They were discontinued in 2006.
Other discontinued flavours include grape and cherry.
They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return.
You can still get apple, mango, and raspberry flavours.
The cereal was discontinued in 2001.
There's a similar version still available in Canada.
A diet variety still exists.
Post did slow down production, so it's difficult to find in stores.
Flavours included sour cream, onion, and ranch.
They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety.
The bar consisted of a cocoa wafer, chocolate filling, peanuts and chocolate coating.
They were discontinued in 2008.
Today, they're very difficult for the average person to find in stores.
The snacks are no longer available.
Flavours included cinnamon and strawberry.
Other flavours included original and cookies n' cream.
Now the name is used for a fruit candy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.