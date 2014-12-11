32 Beloved Snacks You Can't Get Anymore

Tumblr French Toast Crunch is coming back to stores for the first time since 2006.

General Mills is bringing back French Toast Crunch for the first time since 2006 after fans begged for its return.

Other snack foods haven’t fared as well, though, despite their dedicated fan bases.

Major brands have killed off delicious snacks like crispy M&Ms and sodas like Cherry Vanilla Coke. But, as French Toast Crunch fans demonstrated, there’s always hope for a comeback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.