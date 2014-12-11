32 Beloved Snacks You Can't Get Anymore

TumblrFrench Toast Crunch is coming back to stores for the first time since 2006.
General Mills is bringing back French Toast Crunch for the first time since 2006 after fans begged for its return.
Other snack foods haven’t fared as well, though, despite their dedicated fan bases.
Major brands have killed off delicious snacks like crispy M&Ms and sodas like Cherry Vanilla Coke. But, as French Toast Crunch fans demonstrated, there’s always hope for a comeback.
Planter's Cheez Balls were discontinued in 2006. Several online petitions have demanded their return.
Wonder Ball was a spherical chocolate ball with a toy inside. Nestle stopped manufacturing them in 1997 after some children choked on the toys.
Keebler Magic Middles were beloved in the 1980s. They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle.
Crispy M&M's were discontinued in the US in 2005. They are still available in some European countries.
Tic Tac discontinued its cinnamon flavour in 2009, inspiring a petition on Change.org to bring back 'the best flavour of Tic Tac ever made.'
The Snapple Element Drinks were popular in the early 2000s, but were discontinued. Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return.
Cherry Vanilla Coke (and a diet version) was launched in 2006. Coke discontinued the sodas a year later.
Altoids' Tangerine Sours were a citrus alternative to the minty favourite. They were discontinued in 2010.
Each flavour of Hi-C fruit snacks looked like the fruit it represented. The Brach's snacks have been discontinued.
Butterfinger BB's were mini peanut butter and chocolate candy balls. They were discontinued in 2006.
Apple Newtons were an offshoot of the popular Fig Newton brand. Other discontinued flavours include grape and cherry.
Jello Pudding Pops were a popsicle advertised by now-embattled Bill Cosby. The snacks disappeared in the early '90s.
Carnation breakfast bars were a staple in the 1980s. They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return.
Snapple's Mint Iced Tea was taken off the shelves back in 2007. You can still get apple, mango, and raspberry flavours.
Cookies 'N Cream Twix bars were available in the early 1990s. They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety.
Heinz released a line of ketchups in colours like purple and green in 2000. Heinz discontinued the ketchup in 2006 after years of poor sales.
Hershey's Bar None candy bars haven't been sold in the US since 1993. The bar consisted of a cocoa wafer, chocolate filling, peanuts, and chocolate coating.
Uncle Ben's rice bowls were supposed to offer convenience in cooking. They were discontinued in 2008.
Flavour-Blasted Jalapeno Cheese Goldfish were a spicy alternative to cheddar. The snacks are no longer available.
Pop Tarts Crunch was a cereal based on the famous pastries that was discontinued in the late 1990s. Flavours included cinnamon and strawberry.
Reese's Bites were peanut butter and chocolate bites that were discontinued with the entire Hershey Bites line in 2008. Other flavours included original and cookies n' cream.
Wonka Oompas were a chocolate and peanut-butter candy produced in the 1970s and '80s. Now the name is used for a fruit candy.
