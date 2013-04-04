10 Discontinued Products That We Still Miss Dearly

HBO via YouTubeIt happens all the time – for one reason or another, a company gives up on a product.
It stops producing it. It stops supporting it. It diverts its resources to other pursuits in hopes of creating something bigger and better than before.
And sometimes these companies are wrong.
Whether it’s for purely nostalgic reasons or practical purposes, here are 10 discontinued products that we miss.
Released: 1993
Discontinued: 1998
This was Apple's first take on a handheld organizational device. It used a stylus and handwriting recognition software to capture notes, orchestrate your calendar, and look up contact information.
There are a number of theories surrounding why it was discontinued. It had several flaws -- the writing recognition dictionary contained only 10,000 words, for instance. The most reasonable seems to be that Apple was in financial distress and had to make cuts where it could.
Introduced: 1997
Discontinued: 2010
Another relic of the late 1990s, Palm's devices were the de facto handheld organiser for years -- and hugely popular with business-types back in the day. They ran specialised apps like current smartphones, and some even had their own wireless data connections.
The devices bit the dust when HP acquired the company for $1.2 billion in 2010.
Introduced: 2005
Discontinued: 2013
This one's set to see its plug pulled on July 1 of this year. Google Reader was/is a powerful RSS feed management tool. It's beloved by many, but not enough for Google to keep busy supporting it.
The official explanation: 'While the product has a loyal following, over the years usage has declined. So, on July 1, 2013, we will retire Google Reader.'
Introduced: 2011
Discontinued: 2011
This discontinuation is almost laughable. Despite showing some promise, HP's TouchPad got the axe after just a month and a half on the market. We would've loved to see what it became.
It's unfortunately something of a mystery why it was ever discontinued. The closest to an explanation was that 'the company isn't going to release any more HP WebOS products, but will sell through any that have already shipped.'
Introduced: 2006
Discontinued: 2011
A beloved, pocket-sized, super-simple camera that shot up to an hour of video and stored it digitally -- what's not to love? Cisco acquired Pure Digital Technologies, the company behind the device, and ended up ceasing production.
Cisco had decided to use its consumer companies' resources to further support 'four of its five key company priorities.' Also, phone-based video cameras were becoming sophisticated enough so that people did not need to carry a separate video camera.
Introduced: 2011
Discontinued: 2012
We use this awesome email client every day, but it's no longer supported since the company was acquired by Google.
Introduced: 2006
Discontinued: 2010
Songbird, an open source software alternative to iTunes, was incredibly popular among the Linux community. Then one day in 2010, the company stopped its Linux support, disappointing loads of users.
Introduced: 2004
Discontinued: 2011
This was a handy piece of PC software that provided users with a central location to simultaneously search email, files on a computer, music, photos, and web page history. It even supported handy widgets to offer up useful info at a glance.
Desktop was one of several products discontinued all at once as Google refocused its resources.
Introduced: 1948
Discontinued: 2008
One of the 'celebrities' of discontinued products, Polaroid's instant film hung in there for a long time before the company pulled the plug. It saw a number different formats over the years before it ultimately went the way of the buffalo.
The culprit behind its decease? Digital cameras.
Released: 1986
Discontinued: 2004
PageMaker was a groundbreaking desktop publishing program that made it a snap to produce compelling documents, magazines, or whatever other text and image-based media you want. Although development has ceased, Adobe still sells and supports it.
Adobe chose to focus instead on InDesign, instead.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.