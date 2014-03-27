This App Guarantees It Can Protect Your Privacy When You Search For Stuff Online

Online privacy has become a growing concern, especially after last year’s NSA leaks. People feel uncomfortable searching for stuff online based on how much information they give away. That’s where Disconnect comes in: It launched a new Web page and Android app to help address these issues.

Disconnect disguises your actual location when you submit a search. Essentially, you can use Google or Bing to find something you’re looking for, but you won’t have to worry about the search engines seeing your personal information.

Here’s how it works:

Go to the page and type in a query. You can select which search engine you want to use at the bottom.





The search results will appear in the same manner as the search engine you pick. The key difference here, though, is that Disconnect routes this information through a proxy server so Google and Bing can’t see any of your data.





